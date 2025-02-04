Reviewing Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:NAMI) and Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) and Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:NAMI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Strategic Education and Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strategic Education 0 0 4 0 3.00 Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares 0 0 0 0 0.00

Strategic Education presently has a consensus price target of $126.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.48%. Given Strategic Education’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Strategic Education is more favorable than Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

93.3% of Strategic Education shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Strategic Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Strategic Education and Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strategic Education 10.44% 7.61% 5.89% Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Strategic Education and Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strategic Education $1.21 billion 1.99 $69.79 million $5.25 18.68 Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Strategic Education has higher revenue and earnings than Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares.

Summary

Strategic Education beats Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute. In addition, the company operates Capella University that provides post-secondary education; Torrens University, which offers undergraduate, graduate, higher degree by research, and specialized degree courses primarily in business, design and creative technology, health, hospitality, and education fields through online and on physical campuses located in Australia; Think Education, a vocational training organization; and Media Design School, which provides industry-endorsed courses in 3D animation and visual effects, game art and programming, graphic and motion design, digital media artificial intelligence, and creative advertising in New Zealand. It also offers Workforce Edge, a platform to employers that provides education benefits administration solutions; and Sophia Learning, which enables lower cost education benefits programs. Strategic Education, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

About Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares

Jinxin Technology Holding Co is a company which operates through its subsidiaries are principally engaged in provision of digital textbook subscription services principally in the People’s Republic of China. Jinxin Technology Holding Co is based in Cayman Islands.

