Reviewing Vivesto (OTCMKTS:OASMY) and Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) and Vivesto (OTCMKTS:OASMY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Travere Therapeutics has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivesto has a beta of 21.9, suggesting that its share price is 2,090% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Travere Therapeutics and Vivesto”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travere Therapeutics $145.24 million 11.34 -$111.40 million ($4.55) -4.64 Vivesto $100,000.00 N/A -$35.35 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Vivesto has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Travere Therapeutics.

This table compares Travere Therapeutics and Vivesto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travere Therapeutics -172.75% -537.74% -55.65% Vivesto N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Travere Therapeutics and Vivesto, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travere Therapeutics 0 1 12 0 2.92 Vivesto 0 0 0 0 0.00

Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.74%. Given Travere Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Travere Therapeutics is more favorable than Vivesto.

Summary

Vivesto beats Travere Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones. The company's clinical-stage programs consist of Sparsentan, a novel investigational product candidate, which has been granted Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis in the U.S. and Europe; and Pegtibatinase (TVT-058), a novel investigational human enzyme replacement candidate being evaluated for the treatment of classical homocystinuria. It has a cooperative research and development agreement with National Institutes of Health's National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences and Alagille Syndrome Alliance for the identification of potential small molecule therapeutics for Alagille syndrome. The company was formerly known as Retrophin, Inc. and changed its name to Travere Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Vivesto

Vivesto AB develops, produces, markets, and sells drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology in Sweden. Its lead product is Apealea (paclitaxel micellar) for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company's products portfolio includes Docetaxel micellar, a patented formulation that combines cytotoxin docetaxel with XR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Cantrixil to treat ovarian cancer. its animal health product portfolio includes Paccal Vet, a formulation of paclitaxel with its XR-17 encapsulation technology for the treatment of canine mastocytoma; and Doxophos Vet, a patented formulation of doxorubicin to treat lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) and changed its name to Vivesto AB in March 2022. Vivesto AB was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

