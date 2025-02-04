Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $971.92 million for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.81. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.50.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is 52.57%.

In related news, Director Rolf Stangl acquired 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $101,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,447.50. This trade represents a 51.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Helen Golding purchased 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,820.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,820.20. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

