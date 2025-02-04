RFG Holdings Inc. Purchases 772 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

RFG Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the quarter. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 3.9% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 3.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNOW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $140.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 76,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total value of $12,916,466.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 346,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,398,119.22. This represents a 18.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 691,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,515,900. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 504,151 shares of company stock worth $84,973,139 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $186.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a PE ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 1.07. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.09.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

