RFG Holdings Inc. Takes $2.96 Million Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 140,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,000. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 1.0% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average of $22.09. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $23.66.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.