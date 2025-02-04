Robbins Farley Buys 124 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Robbins Farley raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Dell Technologies makes up approximately 1.9% of Robbins Farley’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dell Technologies by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. This represents a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $1,145,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,864,657.56. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 946,132 shares of company stock worth $115,660,009 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL opened at $100.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.91. The firm has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.49 and a 1-year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.06.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

