Robert M. Swartz Sells 200 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.78, for a total transaction of $64,356.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,519 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,143.82. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CSW Industrials Trading Down 0.8 %

CSWI stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $319.85. 68,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,742. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $378.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.45. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.61 and a 1 year high of $436.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 15.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CSW Industrials

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSW Industrials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 70 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.