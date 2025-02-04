Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 281 ($3.50) and last traded at GBX 281 ($3.50), with a volume of 4648 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 295 ($3.67).

Robert Walters Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of £203.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,512.50, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 320.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 342.84.

About Robert Walters

Established in 1985, Robert Walters is a global talent solutions business operating in 31 countries across the globe. We support organisations to build high-performing teams, and help professionals to grow meaningful careers. Our client base ranges from the world’s leading blue-chip corporates through to SMEs and start-ups.

