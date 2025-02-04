Rockline Wealth Management LLC Has $2.66 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Rockline Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 108,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,793,000 after buying an additional 30,815 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in United Parcel Service by 7.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 149,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 43,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 52,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,015,025.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,249,229.86. This represents a 13.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $111.26 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $158.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $166.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Parcel Service

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.