Rockline Wealth Management LLC Has $227,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rockline Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 369,397 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,998 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 23,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 65,087 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 37,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.52.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $114.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $83.91 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $206.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.66.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The entertainment giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $568,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,529.10. This trade represents a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total value of $42,667,242.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,980,695.19. This represents a 62.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,412 shares of company stock worth $44,153,263 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

