Rockline Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 38.4% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 122,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $693,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $71.46 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The company has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $327,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,593.52. This trade represents a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $185,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,841.12. This trade represents a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $547,430 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Edwards Lifesciences

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.