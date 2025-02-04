Rockline Wealth Management LLC Purchases 40,992 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Rockline Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 917.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 40,992 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 58.3% in the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp raised shares of Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.72.

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $80.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.56. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $68.87 and a 52 week high of $113.00. The stock has a market cap of $103.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

