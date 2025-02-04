Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of ROL stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.69. 1,774,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,867. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Rollins has a 12 month low of $40.41 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.90.

In other Rollins news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $735,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,794.32. The trade was a 10.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4,272.2% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Rollins by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

