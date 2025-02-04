Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Director Richard F. Wallman Sells 351 Shares

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total value of $201,912.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,571.75. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ROP stock opened at $577.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $584.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $535.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $544.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

ROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price objective (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective (up from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $622.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

