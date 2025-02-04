Roth Capital Issues Negative Outlook for Pinterest Earnings

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) – Roth Capital cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Pinterest in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 3rd. Roth Capital analyst R. Kulkarni now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Pinterest’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share.
PINS has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Pinterest from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.70.
Pinterest Price Performance
PINS stock opened at $33.09 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 110.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $9,326,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 556,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,150,000 after buying an additional 238,766 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 612.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 55,482 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,566,000 after buying an additional 124,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Pinterest by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 532,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,437,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $34,189.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,295.28. The trade was a 3.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $118,733.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 158,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,491.84. This trade represents a 2.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,157 shares of company stock worth $589,131 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.
Pinterest Company Profile
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
