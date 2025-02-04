RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Optas LLC

Optas LLC raised its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 114.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Vertical Research raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

RTX opened at $130.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.37 and a 200-day moving average of $119.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $88.90 and a 12-month high of $132.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

