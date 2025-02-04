Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Holdings Boosted by Mokosak Advisory Group LLC

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 104.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,001,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512,663 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 6.8% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC owned 0.60% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $22,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.19.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

