Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,103 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,366 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 5.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,298,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,306,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,347 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Shell by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,014,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,786,000 after buying an additional 1,967,672 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 29.8% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,773,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,870,000 after acquiring an additional 866,954 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth about $37,274,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Shell by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,530,647 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,617,796,000 after purchasing an additional 507,311 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $65.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.23. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.716 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.11.

Read Our Latest Report on SHEL

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.