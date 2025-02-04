Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FOUR. Bank of America cut Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.24.
Shift4 Payments Price Performance
Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments
In related news, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total transaction of $147,764.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,585.23. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $568,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,884,216.95. This represents a 2.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,462 shares of company stock worth $1,211,364. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 41.9% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 492,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,666,000 after acquiring an additional 145,444 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 113.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 457,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,532,000 after buying an additional 242,684 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 9.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,834,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,098,000 after buying an additional 242,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.
Shift4 Payments Company Profile
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
Featured Stories
