Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FOUR. Bank of America cut Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.24.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FOUR

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

Shares of FOUR opened at $119.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $55.87 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.03 and a 200-day moving average of $92.92.

In related news, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total transaction of $147,764.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,585.23. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $568,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,884,216.95. This represents a 2.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,462 shares of company stock worth $1,211,364. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 41.9% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 492,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,666,000 after acquiring an additional 145,444 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 113.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 457,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,532,000 after buying an additional 242,684 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 9.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,834,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,098,000 after buying an additional 242,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.