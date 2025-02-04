Shinhan Financial Group (SHG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Shinhan Financial Group to post earnings of $0.76 per share and revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shinhan Financial Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SHG opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. Shinhan Financial Group has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $46.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.15.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

