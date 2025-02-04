Short Interest in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Expands By 8.2%

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the December 31st total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 463,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 13,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 14.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALDX opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $6.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). On average, equities analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

