Short Interest in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Expands By 6.3%

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the December 31st total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 35,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 58,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,432,000.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ERC opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $9.60.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.0728 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

