Short Interest in Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM) Expands By 9.3%

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,090,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the December 31st total of 41,240,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALTM shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. B. Riley cut Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James lowered Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp downgraded Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE ALTM opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. Arcadium Lithium has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $5.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.31.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.14 million.

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

