Short Interest in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) Declines By 18.6%

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 584,300 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the December 31st total of 717,500 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 199,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of BIOX traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $6.55. 100,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.75 million, a P/E ratio of 327.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $14.05.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.15 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ping Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 9.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 49.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 29,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP boosted its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 3,171,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,957,000 after buying an additional 1,209,277 shares during the last quarter. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

