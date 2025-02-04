Short Interest in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Rises By 8.4%

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the December 31st total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 229.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 35,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 24,761 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 419,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 23,135 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 162,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 9,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 201,105 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $6.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

