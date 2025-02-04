Short Interest in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Grows By 6.6%

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the December 31st total of 6,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Boston Properties Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BXP traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.86. The company had a trading volume of 85,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,669. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 718.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $56.46 and a 52-week high of $90.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $1.28. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 0.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 3,920.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Compass Point raised Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush lowered Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 5,025.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

