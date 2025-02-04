Short Interest in Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS) Expands By 5.8%

Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the December 31st total of 2,230,000 shares. Approximately 12.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 165,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.3 days.

NASDAQ CBUS opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.76. Cibus has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $23.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.82.

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.95. Cibus had a negative return on equity of 28.17% and a negative net margin of 10,724.78%. The business had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cibus will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CBUS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cibus in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Cibus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBUS. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cibus during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cibus in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cibus by 14.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cibus by 16.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,913,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 566,328 shares during the period. Finally, Swan Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cibus in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

