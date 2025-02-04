Short Interest in Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Expands By 7.6%

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the December 31st total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Cogna Educação Trading Up 15.4 %

Shares of Cogna Educação stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. Cogna Educação has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26.

Get Cogna Educação alerts:

About Cogna Educação

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Cogna Educação SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil and internationally. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and undergraduate and graduate courses; editing, marketing, and distribution of teaching books; and educational materials and workbooks. The company also provides basic education, pre-university preparatory courses, and language courses; educational solutions for technical and higher education; and complementary activities, such as education technology development for services to complement management and training.

Receive News & Ratings for Cogna Educação Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogna Educação and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.