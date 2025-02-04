Short Interest in Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Expands By 7.6%

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the December 31st total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Cogna Educação Trading Up 15.4 %
Shares of Cogna Educação stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. Cogna Educação has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26.
About Cogna Educação
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cogna Educação
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- These Are the Dividend Stocks Insiders Bought in January
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- How the ‘No Buy’ Trend of 2025 Is Boosting These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cogna Educação Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogna Educação and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.