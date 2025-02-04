Short Interest in Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Decreases By 5.3%

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,686,100 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the December 31st total of 1,780,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.4 days.

Deliveroo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DROOF opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. Deliveroo has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82.

Deliveroo Company Profile

Deliveroo plc, a holding company, operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. The company connects local consumers, shops, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

