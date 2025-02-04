Short Interest in Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Decreases By 5.3%

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,686,100 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the December 31st total of 1,780,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.4 days.
Deliveroo Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DROOF opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. Deliveroo has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82.
Deliveroo Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Deliveroo
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- These Are the Dividend Stocks Insiders Bought in January
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- How the ‘No Buy’ Trend of 2025 Is Boosting These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.