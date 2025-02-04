Short Interest in enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU) Grows By 8.3%

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,020,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 8,330,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of enCore Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of enCore Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of enCore Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of enCore Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of enCore Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of enCore Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.
EU opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64. enCore Energy has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $5.05.
enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.
