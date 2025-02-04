Short Interest in Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Expands By 13.0%

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 898,800 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the December 31st total of 795,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Fletcher Building Stock Performance

FRCEF stock remained flat at $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72. Fletcher Building has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $2.97.

About Fletcher Building

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes building products used to build homes; and buildings and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets.

