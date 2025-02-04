Short Interest in Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Expands By 13.0%

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 898,800 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the December 31st total of 795,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Fletcher Building Stock Performance
FRCEF stock remained flat at $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72. Fletcher Building has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $2.97.
About Fletcher Building
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fletcher Building
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- These Are the Dividend Stocks Insiders Bought in January
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- How the ‘No Buy’ Trend of 2025 Is Boosting These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fletcher Building Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fletcher Building and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.