Short Interest in Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Rises By 22.8%

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,666,300 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the December 31st total of 1,357,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16,663.0 days.

Fosun International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FOSUF remained flat at $0.45 during midday trading on Monday. Fosun International has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54.

Fosun International Company Profile

Fosun International Limited operates in the health, happiness, wealth, and intelligent manufacturing sectors in Mainland China, Portugal, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Health, Happiness, Insurance, Asset Management, and Intelligent Manufacturing. The Health segment engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and trading of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and health products; and provision of medical and health management services.

