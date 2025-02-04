Short Interest in Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS) Drops By 5.1%

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 427,400 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 450,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

Intelligent Bio Solutions stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,868. Intelligent Bio Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49.

Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.17). Intelligent Bio Solutions had a negative net margin of 288.35% and a negative return on equity of 147.50%. The company had revenue of $872.29 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Intelligent Bio Solutions will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Company Profile

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

