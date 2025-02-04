Short Interest in Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Decreases By 7.1%

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.0 days.
Japan Prime Realty Investment Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JPRRF remained flat at $3,900.00 on Monday. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a 1-year low of $3,900.00 and a 1-year high of $3,900.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,900.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,900.00.
About Japan Prime Realty Investment
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Japan Prime Realty Investment
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- These Are the Dividend Stocks Insiders Bought in January
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- How the ‘No Buy’ Trend of 2025 Is Boosting These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Prime Realty Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Prime Realty Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.