Short Interest in Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Decreases By 7.1%

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.0 days.

Japan Prime Realty Investment Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JPRRF remained flat at $3,900.00 on Monday. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a 1-year low of $3,900.00 and a 1-year high of $3,900.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,900.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,900.00.

Get Japan Prime Realty Investment alerts:

About Japan Prime Realty Investment

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation (JPR) was established on September 14, 2001, under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended), and was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust Section on June 14, 2002, with 289,600 outstanding investment units.

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Prime Realty Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Prime Realty Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.