Short Interest in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) Drops By 14.5%

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the December 31st total of 3,110,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Perimeter Solutions Stock Down 4.2 %
NYSE:PRM traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $11.98. 1,220,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,432. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26. Perimeter Solutions has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($1.22). Perimeter Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $288.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Perimeter Solutions will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.
Perimeter Solutions Company Profile
Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.
