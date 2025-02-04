Short Interest in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) Drops By 14.5%

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the December 31st total of 3,110,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE:PRM traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $11.98. 1,220,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,432. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26. Perimeter Solutions has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($1.22). Perimeter Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $288.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Perimeter Solutions will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Perimeter Solutions

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Tracy Britt Cool sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $640,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,881.69. This trade represents a 22.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Haitham Khouri sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $964,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,181,367.45. The trade was a 15.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 210,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,197 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

Further Reading

