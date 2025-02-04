Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Should You Sell?

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 16.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 142,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 95,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sienna Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.47.

About Sienna Resources

(Get Free Report)

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.