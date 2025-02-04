Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.19)-0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $170-185 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $175.70 million. Silicon Laboratories also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.190-0.010 EPS.

NASDAQ SLAB traded down $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.07. 361,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,353. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $94.00 and a 12-month high of $154.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.96 and a 200-day moving average of $116.33.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $166.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.09 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 12.60% and a negative net margin of 46.93%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 91.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.56.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.77, for a total value of $281,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,828.55. This trade represents a 5.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

