Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the construction company on Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

Simpson Manufacturing has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years. Simpson Manufacturing has a payout ratio of 12.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to earn $8.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $165.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.40. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $155.73 and a 1 year high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $45,765.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,390.84. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

