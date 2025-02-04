Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 0.3% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 10,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPQ opened at $56.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $47.67 and a 1 year high of $58.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.20.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4502 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.