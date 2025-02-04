Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Decreases Stock Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lessened its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,213 shares during the period. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust comprises 1.3% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $10,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 80.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter valued at about $1,876,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 14.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GBTC stock opened at $80.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $86.11.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

