Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Purchases 3,490 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,257,000 after purchasing an additional 20,298 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CALF stock opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.42 and its 200 day moving average is $45.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

