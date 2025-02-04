Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC trimmed its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth about $3,821,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,678,000 after buying an additional 23,075 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,500,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,791,000 after purchasing an additional 94,178 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,104.7% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 178,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 163,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $615,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 38,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $1,046,791.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 116,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,171. This represents a 24.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $417,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,059,333.96. This represents a 5.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,731. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NCLH opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average of $22.80. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

