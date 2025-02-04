S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Position Cut by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 86.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,936 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 94.4% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $617.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $564.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.54.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.6 %

S&P Global stock opened at $518.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $506.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $504.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.69 and a 52 week high of $533.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.