SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZAC) Short Interest Down 16.8% in January

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the December 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NZAC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $409,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF by 729,592.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,181,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,025 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NZAC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,742. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.03 and its 200-day moving average is $36.56. The stock has a market cap of $151.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $38.09.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF

The SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NZAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that are compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

