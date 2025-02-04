SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.1% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,290,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,668,000 after acquiring an additional 591,019 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,644,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,116,000 after purchasing an additional 476,292 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,246,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,212,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,333,000 after purchasing an additional 204,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3,380.5% in the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 188,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after buying an additional 182,955 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day moving average is $39.17. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.94 and a 52-week high of $42.88.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.