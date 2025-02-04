SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Position Increased by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,341 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $20,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDY. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $134.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $121.52 and a 1-year high of $144.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.47.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

