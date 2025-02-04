Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Shares Down 28.4% – Should You Sell?

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 28.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.40 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 19.70 ($0.25). Approximately 19,416,518 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,395% from the average daily volume of 1,299,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.34).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.87) price objective on shares of Speedy Hire in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Get Speedy Hire alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SDY

Speedy Hire Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £91.63 million, a PE ratio of 1,984.00, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 28.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 33.33.

Speedy Hire (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 0.07 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Speedy Hire had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Speedy Hire Plc will post 3.6102868 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Speedy Hire Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Speedy Hire’s payout ratio is 30,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Speedy Hire

In related news, insider David J. B. Shearer bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £42,000 ($52,251.80). Also, insider Paul A. Rayner bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £18,200 ($22,642.45). Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Speedy Hire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Speedy Hire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedy Hire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.