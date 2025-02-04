Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Shares Down 28.4% – Should You Sell?

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 28.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.40 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 19.70 ($0.25). Approximately 19,416,518 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,395% from the average daily volume of 1,299,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.34).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.87) price objective on shares of Speedy Hire in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SDY
Speedy Hire Price Performance
Speedy Hire (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 0.07 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Speedy Hire had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Speedy Hire Plc will post 3.6102868 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Speedy Hire Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Speedy Hire’s payout ratio is 30,000.00%.
Insider Transactions at Speedy Hire
In related news, insider David J. B. Shearer bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £42,000 ($52,251.80). Also, insider Paul A. Rayner bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £18,200 ($22,642.45). Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.
Speedy Hire Company Profile
Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Speedy Hire
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- These Are the Dividend Stocks Insiders Bought in January
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- How the ‘No Buy’ Trend of 2025 Is Boosting These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Speedy Hire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedy Hire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.