Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Stock Price Down 28.4% – Time to Sell?

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 28.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.40 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 19.70 ($0.25). Approximately 19,416,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,395% from the average daily volume of 1,299,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.34).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.87) price target on shares of Speedy Hire in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 28.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 33.33. The company has a market capitalization of £90.98 million, a PE ratio of 1,970.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Speedy Hire (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 0.07 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Speedy Hire had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.50%. Analysts anticipate that Speedy Hire Plc will post 3.6102868 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Speedy Hire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30,000.00%.

In other news, insider David J. B. Shearer acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £42,000 ($52,251.80). Also, insider Paul A. Rayner bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £18,200 ($22,642.45). Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

