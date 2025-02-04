Spine Injury Solutions Announces Reverse Stock Split and Name Change

Spine Injury Solutions, operating under the ticker symbol OTCMKTS: SPIN, recently announced a pivotal corporate decision. On January 28, 2025, the company filed a Certificate of Amendment to its Certificate of Incorporation, revealing a reverse stock split and a name change. Bitech Technologies Corporation, the previous name of Spine Injury Solutions, has officially transitioned to Bimergen Energy Corporation.

Get alerts:

The reverse stock split, approved by the majority of shareholders on October 9, 2024, was executed at a ratio of 1 post-split share for every 140 pre-split shares. Additionally, the company’s name change to Bimergen Energy Corporation was unanimously consented to by the Board of Directors, obviating the need for shareholder approval under Delaware law.

Following the reverse split, each 140 shares of Spine Injury Solutions’ existing Common Stock automatically converted into one share of Common Stock, totaling approximately 5,104,000 outstanding shares post-split, down from 714,411,833 shares before the split. Fractional shares resulting from the split will be rounded up to the nearest whole share.

Investors holding shares through brokerage accounts will witness an automatic adjustment reflecting the 1-for-140 reverse stock split. Full details of the Amendment and related processes can be found in the official filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The move towards a reverse stock split and corporate rebranding signifies a strategic shift for Spine Injury Solutions, now Bimergen Energy Corporation, as it maneuvers through the evolving landscape of the healthcare sector. The company’s leadership remains focused on driving value for shareholders and advancing its business goals amid changing market dynamics.

This information was brought to light in a recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, signaling a new chapter for the company.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Spine Injury Solutions’s 8K filing here.

Spine Injury Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures.

Read More