Spire Wealth Management Buys 1,352 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,906 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 3,466.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth $49,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 494.7% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth $55,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $448.80 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.75 and a 12 month high of $545.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

EME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.75.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

